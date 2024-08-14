Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

