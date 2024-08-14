Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Underperformer Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their underperformer rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.60 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

BLDP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 50,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

