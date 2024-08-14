Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.