Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an underperformer rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

