Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.18.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $91,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

