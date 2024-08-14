Bank of America Trims Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price to $48.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

INTA stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $1,733,631. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

