Barclays PLC (BCS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.27 on September 20th

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2684 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27.

Barclays has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barclays to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.