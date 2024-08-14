Barclays Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $50,928.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,946.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

