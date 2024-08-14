Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $919.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.