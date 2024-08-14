Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 421.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Beam Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

