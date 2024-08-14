Belite Bio, Inc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

BLTE stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

