Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Biogen were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $274.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

