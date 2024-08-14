Bloom Burton Weighs in on Cybin Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cybin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

CYBN stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Cybin by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220,403 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,340,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

