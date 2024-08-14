Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $1,216,601. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

