Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55-4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.34.

NYSE:EAT opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

