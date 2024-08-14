Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

BWEN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

