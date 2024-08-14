Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 7.2 %
Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 240.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $13,149,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 117,592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
