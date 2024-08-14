Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookline Bancorp

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.