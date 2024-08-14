Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -228.29 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

