Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 463.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 733,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 258,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

