Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$409.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$807.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.54. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

