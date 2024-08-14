Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.