Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.54.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

