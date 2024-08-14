Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

View Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after buying an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after acquiring an additional 604,251 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,319 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.