Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.55-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.53. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

