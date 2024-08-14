Caribou Biosciences’ (CRBU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 383.87% from the stock’s current price.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CRBU opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

