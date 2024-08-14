Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Westpark Capital

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Cepton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cepton will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.