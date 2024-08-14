Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 11th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.92). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84,867 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

