Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MCRB opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

