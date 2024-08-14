ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMOS
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.