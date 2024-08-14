Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

