Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

