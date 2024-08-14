Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

