Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance
Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.
About Churchill Capital Corp VII
