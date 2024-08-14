Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

