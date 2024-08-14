Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

