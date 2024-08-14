CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 72.5% in July

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $46,879. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

