CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 72.5% in July

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $46,879. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CION Investment
CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %
CION stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.