City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

City Developments Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

