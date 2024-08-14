City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
City Developments Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.
City Developments Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Instacart Stock Gains Momentum with Profits and AI-Powered Carts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is PROCEPT BioRobotics the Next Big Thing in Surgical Robotics?
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.