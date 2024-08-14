Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

CLSD opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.