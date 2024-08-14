Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

