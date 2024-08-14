Codexis, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Codexis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Codexis stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74,475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Codexis by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

