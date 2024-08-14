Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.