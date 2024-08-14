Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

