Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,195 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 104,422 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

