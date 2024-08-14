Cooper Financial Group Acquires 618 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

PSX stock opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

