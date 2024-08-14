Cooper Financial Group Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

