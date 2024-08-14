Cooper Financial Group Buys New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.