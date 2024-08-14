Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 12,303 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

