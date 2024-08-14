Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 9,719 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in CSX by 11.1% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 45,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 372,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

