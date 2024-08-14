Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

