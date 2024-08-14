Cooper Financial Group Has $342,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

